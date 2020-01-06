The World Prays for Rain in Australia

People around the world are uniting in a prayer for rain in Australia to help put out fires. So far, the fires have killed 19 people and 39 others were injured, TASS reported. Shocking videos of fires are shared on social networks.

Large-scale forest fires swept Australia's eastern coast in mid-October last year.

At least 6 million hectares of forest have been destroyed and millions of animals have been killed in the fire. About 2,000 residential buildings and 3,000 administrative and residential buildings have been burned. Air pollution levels in Canberra are critical, with the concentration of fine particulates exceeding the norm 26 times.

Authorities called on 3,000 volunteers to fight the fire. 100 US firefighters also arrived in Australia.