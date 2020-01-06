BNB Releases New BGN 2 Coin

From 6 January 2020 the Bulgarian National Bank will release into circulation a copper commemorative coin ‘125 Years since the Birth of Geo Milev’ of the ‘Bulgarian Artists’ series.

It will be sold for BGN 24 (twenty four levs).

The coin can be purchased at the Bulgarian National Bank - 2 teller desks at 1, Knyaz Alexander I Sq., and 4 teller desks at the BNB Cash Centre, 10, Mihail Tenev St., and in offices and branches of DSK Bank EAD, First Investment Bank AD, Raiffeisenbank (Bulgaria) AD, and Texim Bank AD.

From 6th through 8th January 2020, each client (a natural person or legal entity) can buy up to 2 coins at the Bulgarian National Bank, and after that period the ‘125 Years since the Birth of Geo Milevcoin will be sold without any restrictions.

A list of bank offices and branches where the new commemorative coin ‘125 Years since the Birth of Geo Milev’, issue 2020, will be sold (link).

