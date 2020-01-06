Annual Charts Determine the Safest and Most Punctual Airlines

Aeroflot topped the annual ranking for the most punctual airline in in the world for 2019, and Sheremetyevo - for the most punctual airport, Daily Mail reported, citing data from analytics company Cirium.

The second place after the Russian company is for the Japanese All Nippon Airways, and the third - for the American Delta Air Lines, which is recognized as the most punctual in the USA.

According to quoted data, in 2019, 87% of Aeroflot's departures, 86.3% of All Nippon Airways and 85.7% of Delta Air Lines were operated as scheduled. The Brazilian airline Azul (83.5%) ranks fourth, and Japan Airlines (82.2%) ranks fifth.

95.01% of flights from Sheremetyevo departed on time. The airports is followed by Guangzhou Baiyun International (92.52%) and Shanghai Pudong International (91.04%).

Cirium, a travel analytics company, makes similar rankings every year based on 100,000 flight information. Company analysts agree that a flight is counted as "on time" if it operated less than 15 minutes later than the scheduled time.

AirlineRatings.com has announced which are the safest airlines in the world for the past year. According to this ranking, these are Qantas, followed by Air New Zealand and EVA Air.

Among the twenty safest companies are carriers such as Etihad, Qatar Airways, Singapore Airlines, Emirates, Alaska Airlines, Cathay Pacific Airways, Virgin Australia, Hawaiian Airlines, Virgin Atlantic Airlines, TAP Portugal, SAS, Royal Jordanian, Swiss, Finnair, Lufthansa, Aer Lingus and KLM.

The site also presents the Top 10 Most Secure Low Cost Airlines. These are Air Arabia, Flybe, Frontier, HK Express, IndiGo, JetBlue, Volaris, Vueling, WestJet and Wizz, iNews reports.