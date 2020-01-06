IMF Chief Kristalina Georgieva: The World is Changing Faster than Ever, Make Structural Reforms

International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva stressed in an interview with CNN that the world is changing much faster than it has changed in the last one or two for decades.

According to her, Africa is the place where investors' attention should be drawn, BNR reports.

In the interview, Kristalina Georgieva outlines the role of the IMF in achieving the UN's new ambitious 2030 Sustainable Development Goals.

"There are three things we tell the countries. First - if you have cash, if you can reduce interest rates, please do so. Second, if you have fiscal space, please use it. And third, the most important - everyone can do it - structural reforms. We see that governments around the world are actually listening."

"I think the world is changing much faster today than it was 10-20-30 years ago. Insecurity is the new normal thing. So we need to help our members be more agile, more adaptable, " Kristalina Georgieva commented.