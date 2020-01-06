Kane Tanaka Celebrates her 117th Birthday (PHOTO)

The world's oldest woman, Kane Tanaka, turned 117.

Kane Tanaka celebrate her birthday, January 2, at an elderly home in Fukuoka. Among her guests, besides friends and staff at home, was a television team.

Kane Tanaka, who was born in 1903, was recognised by Guinness World Records as the oldest person in the world last year on March 9th. At the time, she was 116 years old and 66 days old.

Tanaka was born prematurely in 1903. She is the seventh child in a family of eight. She married Hideo Tanaka in 1922. They have four biological children and one adopted child. 

