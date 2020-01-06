Exit Polls: Croatia has a New President

Politics | January 6, 2020, Monday // 07:56| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Exit Polls: Croatia has a New President www.pixabay.com

Former Prime Minister Zoran Milanovic won the presidential election in Croatia, according to official results based on counted ballots from almost all polling stations.

Milanovic receives 52.73% of the vote. 47,267 percent voted in favour of Milanovic, outpacing Kolinda Grabar Kitarovic, Croatia's now former president.

Nearly 3.8 million people voted. The first official results are expected to be published later.

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Croatia, president, elections
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria