Exit Polls: Croatia has a New President
Politics | January 6, 2020, Monday // 07:56| Views: | Comments: 0
www.pixabay.com
Former Prime Minister Zoran Milanovic won the presidential election in Croatia, according to official results based on counted ballots from almost all polling stations.
Milanovic receives 52.73% of the vote. 47,267 percent voted in favour of Milanovic, outpacing Kolinda Grabar Kitarovic, Croatia's now former president.
Nearly 3.8 million people voted. The first official results are expected to be published later.
