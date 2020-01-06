Nearly 2,000 People Have Died from Ebola in Congo

More than 2,700 people contracted Ebola in the Democratic Republic of the Congo in 2019, and more than 1,800 died. This is according to data from the World Health Organization, published in Geneva, TASS reported.

As noted in the first WHO bulletin for this year, from August 2018, when the dangerous disease epidemic began, until January 1, 2020, 3 322 people became infected, 2232 of whom died. Most deaths were reported in North Kivu and Ituri provinces.

As of January 1, 2019, there were 602 patients, 366 of whom died.

Thus, in 2019, 2,780 new cases of the disease caused by the Ebola virus were identified, and in 1866 the outcome of the disease was fatal.

In the last two weeks of December, another 29 people got infected with the disease.

The start of the second Ebola blast in the Congo was set in the poor Aloya neighbourhood, where the first case was registered. It is an untreated case of Ebola, and the man has infected his other relatives.

Ebola is transmitted from wild animals and then spread quickly to humans. The first symptoms of the disease are fever, muscle pain, headache and sore throat, followed by vomiting, diarrhoea, rash, impaired renal and hepatic function, and in some cases internal and external bleeding.