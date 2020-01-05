Tragedy in Cambodia - 7-Story Building Collapsed and Killed 36 People

Bulgaria: Tragedy in Cambodia - 7-Story Building Collapsed and Killed 36 People www.pixabay.com

At least 36 people were killed and 23 were injured in a building collapse in Cambodia and workers were buried beneath the rubble, authorities said, according to Reuters.

The 7-story concrete building collapsed Friday in the coastal town of Kep, located about 160 kilometers southwest of Phnom Penh. So far, 24 people have died. An unknown number of workers remain blocked, Kep's governor said, adding that authorities have detained Cambodian spouses who own the building for questioning.

Prime Minister Hun Sen said yesterday that rescuers are still trying to reach the blocked people.

Cambodia is booming because of the increasing flow of Chinese tourists and investors, Reuters said. The tragedy occurred one year after another construction site collapsed and took the lives of 28 people in Sihanoukville.

The victims include six children and 14 women, authorities said in a communique. According to the latest information the victims are now 36.

