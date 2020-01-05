Six People were Killed in Italy after a Car Crashed into a Group of Tourists

Six people were killed in northern Italy after a car crashed into a group of tourists, DPA reported, citing Bolzano police. According to initial data, the dead were German nationals.

Local radio reported that the car crashed into a group of 17 people. Six people were killed and several were seriously injured.

Police are investigating the cause of the accident.

