Six People were Killed in Italy after a Car Crashed into a Group of Tourists
Six people were killed in northern Italy after a car crashed into a group of tourists, DPA reported, citing Bolzano police. According to initial data, the dead were German nationals.
Local radio reported that the car crashed into a group of 17 people. Six people were killed and several were seriously injured.
Police are investigating the cause of the accident.
