Nicole Kidman Donated $ 500,000 to Fight Fires in Australia

Nicole Kidman and her husband Keith Urban donated $ 500,000 to help fight fires in Australia.

The Big Little actress shared a list of organizations that people can help with and wrote:

"Our family's support, thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected by the fires all over Australia," the couple said on Instagram.

"We are donating $500,000 to the Rural Fire Services who are all doing and giving so much right now."

Her husband published the same message with a different list of organizations that can be supported.

A spokesman for the couple confirmed the donation and denied rumours that their Australian home had been affected by the fires.

A number of other stars have also donated to various organizations that are putting out fires in Australia.

Pink donated $ 500,000 and Hugh Jackman also pledged his support to those working to limit fires.