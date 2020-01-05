Nicole Kidman Donated $ 500,000 to Fight Fires in Australia

World | January 5, 2020, Sunday // 13:29| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Nicole Kidman Donated $ 500,000 to Fight Fires in Australia www.pixabay.com

Nicole Kidman and her husband Keith Urban donated $ 500,000 to help fight fires in Australia.

The Big Little actress shared a list of organizations that people can help with and wrote: 

"Our family's support, thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected by the fires all over Australia," the couple said on Instagram.
"We are donating $500,000 to the Rural Fire Services who are all doing and giving so much right now."

Her husband published the same message with a different list of organizations that can be supported.

A spokesman for the couple confirmed the donation and denied rumours that their Australian home had been affected by the fires.

A number of other stars have also donated to various organizations that are putting out fires in Australia.

Pink donated $ 500,000 and Hugh Jackman also pledged his support to those working to limit fires.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Australia, fires, donation, Nicole Kidman
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria