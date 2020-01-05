Nicole Kidman Donated $ 500,000 to Fight Fires in Australia
Nicole Kidman and her husband Keith Urban donated $ 500,000 to help fight fires in Australia.
The Big Little actress shared a list of organizations that people can help with and wrote:
Her husband published the same message with a different list of organizations that can be supported.
A spokesman for the couple confirmed the donation and denied rumours that their Australian home had been affected by the fires.
A number of other stars have also donated to various organizations that are putting out fires in Australia.
Pink donated $ 500,000 and Hugh Jackman also pledged his support to those working to limit fires.
