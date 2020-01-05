Iran: The US does not Have the Courage to Hit 52 of our Targets

The United States will not dare to hit 52 targets in Iran, as US President Donald Trump threatened earlier, said Iranian Armed Forces Commander Abdolrahim Mousavi, RIA Novosti reported.

"In the course of a possible conflict in the future, in which I doubt they will have the courage to strike, it will become clear what those numbers are - 5 and 2," Mousavi added.

Trump has threatened that the US would strike "very fast and very hard" on 52 targets in Iran if attacked.

Mr Trump accused Iran of "talking very boldly about targeting certain USA assets" in a tweet.

He said the US had identified 52 Iranian sites, some "at a very high level & important to Iran & the Iranian culture", and warned they would be "HIT VERY FAST AND HARD" if Tehran struck at the US, BBC reported.

The US president's threats were in response to Iran's orders to avenge the death of General Qasem Soleimani. He was killed on the night of Jan. 3 in a drone operation near Baghdad International Airport. US justifies Soleimani's assassination, saying he and his associate are thought to be involved in organizing the December 31 attack on the US Embassy in Baghdad