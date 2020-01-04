Microsoft to End Windows 7 Support

The company recommends for users to switch to Windows 10.

On January 14, exactly ten years after the launch of Windows 7, Microsoft stopped its technical support, according to a message on the company's website.

The message to Microsoft users states that computers running Windows 7 will not stop working, but technical support and software updates will stop permanently. In addition to software updates and support, users will not receive regular and security updates for the operating system. And this automatically threatens users with viruses and malware.

The company recommends users switch to Windows 10. However, not all operating systems support the newer version of the operating system, Ms Microsoft reminds.