Microsoft to End Windows 7 Support

Society | January 4, 2020, Saturday // 14:27| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Microsoft to End Windows 7 Support www.pixabay.com

The company recommends for users to switch to Windows 10.

On January 14, exactly ten years after the launch of Windows 7, Microsoft stopped its technical support, according to a message on the company's website.

The message to Microsoft users states that computers running Windows 7 will not stop working, but technical support and software updates will stop permanently. In addition to software updates and support, users will not receive regular and security updates for the operating system. And this automatically threatens users with viruses and malware.

The company recommends users switch to Windows 10. However, not all operating systems support the newer version of the operating system, Ms Microsoft reminds.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Microsoft, Windows 7, support
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria