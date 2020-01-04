NATO Suspended its Mission in Iraq

This happened after the assassination of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani in a US missile strike in Baghdad.

NATO suspends training missions in Iraq, a spokesman for the Organization said. The NATO mission in Iraq, which has hundreds of troops from different countries, trains the country's security forces at the request of the Baghdad government. The main objective is to prevent the return of the IDIL group.

"NATO's mission is continuing, but training activities are currently suspended," said the spokesman, Dylan White.

He also confirmed that NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg had spoken by telephone with US Secretary of Defence Mark Esper "following recent developments", Al Jazeera reported.

Earlier today, Sweden and Denmark also announced that they were suspending their training missions in the country.

