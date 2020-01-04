The Russians have over 60 Million Cars

The number of registered vehicles in Russia has reached over 60.5 million vehicles, TASS reported from the press centre of the Russian Interior Ministry.

Statistics show that Russians buy cars most often in the spring and early summer, since then the peak of registrations is then.

Compared to a year earlier, the number of vehicles increased by 1.3%.

Most cars are registered to owners with address registration in or around Moscow.

The Law on State Registration of Vehicles in the Russian Federation entered into force in Russia since January 1, under which owners of new cars will be able to register their vehicles and receive registration plates at car dealerships on the day of purchase.

If the car is not purchased from a car dealership, it will be subject to registration in car dealerships that are included in a special register of organizations involved in vehicle registration.

