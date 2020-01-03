Increased Concentration of Fine Dust Particles in Sofia Once Again

After a series of days with noticeably cleaner air during the Christmas and New Year's holidays, on the third day of the new year the air quality measurement stations in Sofia again report an increased concentration of fine dust particles, BNR reported.

Sofia Municipality calls on citizens not to use their cars today, but to use public transport, as well as to use environmentally non-hazardous methods of heating. Emergency checks have been undertaken to inspect industrial, transport and household sources of pollution with fine particulate matter.