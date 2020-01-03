The US Urges its Citizens in Iraq to Leave the Country Immediately

World | January 3, 2020, Friday // 14:31| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: The US Urges its Citizens in Iraq to Leave the Country Immediately www.pixabay.com

This happened hours after the assassination of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani.

The United States called on its citizens in Iraq to leave the country immediately. It happened hours after the assassination of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani in a US missile strike in Baghdad, BTA reported.

The US Embassy in Baghdad has called on 'US citizens should depart via airline while possible, and failing that, to other countries via land.'

The State Department added: 'Due to Iranian-backed militia attacks at the US Embassy compound, all consular operations are suspended. US citizens should not approach the Embassy.'

Iraq's main border points lead to Iran, war-torn Syria, Saudi Arabia and Turkey.

Tags: US, Iraq, Qasem Soleimani
