Bulgarians Don't Eat-Out Much

Society | January 3, 2020, Friday // 14:12| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Bulgarians Don't Eat-Out Much www.pixabay.com

In 2018, households in the European Union (EU) spent over €600 bn (equivalent to 3.8% of EU GDP) on 'catering services', i.e. restaurants, cafés, canteens, and the like, Eurostat reported.

Household expenditure on catering services represents 7.0% of their total consumption expenditure.

The share of household expenditure devoted to catering services was largest in Ireland (14.4%), ahead of Spain (13.0%), Malta (12.6%) and Greece (12.4%, 2017 data). In contrast, the lowest share was recorded in Romania (1.9%), followed by Poland (3.0%) and Lithuania (3.4%).

Lithuania - highest decrease in catering services expenditure, Romania the highest increase

Between 2008 and 2018, the share of total household expenditure on catering services increased in most EU Member States where 2018 data is available. The largest increase was recorded in Malta (from 8.2% of total household expenditure in 2008 to 12.6% in 2018, or an increase of 4.4 percentage points (pp)), followed by Ireland (+2.9 pp) and Hungary (+2.5 pp).

In contrast, household expenditure on catering services decreased in 4 EU Member States where 2018 data is available.  The largest decrease was recorded in Romania (from 2.9% in 2008 to 1.9% in 2018, or a decrease of 1.0 pp), Spain (-0.8 pp), Slovakia (-0.5 pp) and the United Kingdom (-0.2 pp), while it remained stable in Luxembourg.

Picture Source: Eurostat

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgarians, eat-out, eurostat
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria