January 3, 2020, Friday
Bulgaria: Protest in front of Macron’s Party Headquarters www.pixabay.com

French police used tear gas to disperse protesters in front of President Emmanuel Macron's party headquarters, DPA and BTA reported. The protest was held against the background of the ongoing strike against the pension reform.

Dozens of protesters fled after being covered by thick clouds of tear gas in the narrow streets near the Paris Opera House. 

Police declined to give details of what exactly happened, but said three people were arrested during the unannounced protest.

