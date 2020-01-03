Bulgarian Young People - The Happiest in Europe

Society | January 3, 2020, Friday // 14:00| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Young People - The Happiest in Europe www.pixabay.com

Usually Bulgaria ranks on the last places in sociological surveys. In fact Bulgaria is among the unhappiest countries in the whole world. However, young Bulgarians don’t think so!

According to the European Social Survey, 18 percent of respondents in Bulgaria in the 15-24 age group regard themselves as happy. By this indicator, Bulgarians are number 1 in Europe, while their  from Ireland, Cyprus, the United Kingdom and Austria take the last places, BNR reported. According to Dr. Lilia Dimova, one of the explanations for this is that the young Bulgarians stay in their homes and receive care from their parents even after come of age, something that is not accepted in countries in Central and Northern Europe.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: young people, Bulgarians, europe, Happy
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria