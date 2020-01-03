Bulgarian Young People - The Happiest in Europe

Usually Bulgaria ranks on the last places in sociological surveys. In fact Bulgaria is among the unhappiest countries in the whole world. However, young Bulgarians don’t think so!

According to the European Social Survey, 18 percent of respondents in Bulgaria in the 15-24 age group regard themselves as happy. By this indicator, Bulgarians are number 1 in Europe, while their from Ireland, Cyprus, the United Kingdom and Austria take the last places, BNR reported. According to Dr. Lilia Dimova, one of the explanations for this is that the young Bulgarians stay in their homes and receive care from their parents even after come of age, something that is not accepted in countries in Central and Northern Europe.