Bulgarians have Spent between BGN 2.2 and 2.4 Billion to Celebrate the Holidays
We spent between 2.2 and 2.4 billion to welcome the Christmas and New Year holidays in Bulgaria. This was stated in the BNT morning show by financiers Mika Zaikova and Stoyne Vasilev. According to statistics, on average, Bulgarians spent about 200-300 BGN for gifts for one person. Financiers, however, claim that, in fact, most Bulgarians have spent about BGN 50 for a person.
