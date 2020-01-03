13-Year-Old Girl Died after Giving Birth to her Father’s Child

The horrific revelations shocked Brazil as authorities announced the death of a 13-year-old mother who died shortly after giving birth to her firstborn.

The 13-year-old girl was admitted to a hospital with severe abdominal pain, where doctors determined she was pregnant and she was immediately admitted to the operating room. The teenage girl gave birth to a baby who was in excellent health, but despite the doctors’ efforts, she died on December 11th.

The father of the baby is the father of the girl. He covered himself, but a few days later, police in the South American country found him and arrested him. He is expected to face at least two charges, according to a news release.

The 13-year-old girl was sexually abused for over four years by her father.