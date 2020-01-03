One Million Vignettes Expire by the End of January

The vignettes of over 14,000 cars expired in the first days of 2020.

More than one million e-vignettes will expire by the end of January. So far there is no serious influx for new ones, but it is still expected. That's why the Road Infrastructure Agency is hoping the system will withstand and won’t crash as it did at the beginning of the last year. The system also introduces improvements.

More than 80,000 drivers were penalized last year for not having a valid vignette. To make drivers aware that they may soon become violators if they don’t renew their vignette, the RIA advised drivers to check when does their vignette expire.