A British Court Decides whether Veganism is a Religion

Veganism must be recognized as a religion and protected by anti-discrimination law - a British zoologist will plead in a first-of-its-kind lawsuit, Reuters reported.

Jordi Casamitjana, an "ethical vegan," is suing his former employer, the League Against Cruel Sports, for wrongful dismissal after a dispute over retirement investments in animal testing companies.

The applicant claims that his “ethical veganism”, the conviction to avoid any harm to animals, is a way of life that must be regarded as a religion or other deep conviction protected by law.

"Ethical veganism is a philosophical belief held by a significant and growing portion of the population in the UK and around the world," Peter Daly, Casamitjana's legal representative at the Slater and Gordon law firm, added in a statement.

"This case, if successful, will establish that the belief entitles ethical vegans protection from discrimination."

A spokeswoman for the League Against Cruel Sports announced that Casamitjana had been fired for serious offenses not related to his ethical convictions. The League does not dispute his claim that his convictions must be upheld, but a Norwich court will hold a separate hearing on the topic because it sets a precedent for other cases. A labor dispute hearing is scheduled for February.

Vegans avoid all foods of animal origin, including eggs and dairy products. There is no exact definition of ethical veganism, but its followers deny any form of animal exploitation and refuse to wear wool or leather clothing or use animal-tested products.