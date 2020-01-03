The United States Imposes a Partial Ban on Flavoured E-Cigarettes

World | January 3, 2020, Friday // 13:45| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: The United States Imposes a Partial Ban on Flavoured E-Cigarettes www.pixabay.com

The US government has announced that it will soon ban most of the flavoured e-cigarettes in an attempt to curb the growing number of young people who use them. However, the total ban promised by President Donald Trump in September will not be necessary, AFP reported.

The US Food and Drug Administration has announced that e-cigarettes with "other than tobacco or menthol" flavours will be illegal unless they get specific government approval.

Companies that do not stop making and selling such goods within 30 days of the ban will be penalized, according to the US Food Agency.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Donald Trump, United States, e-cigarettes, flavoured, ban
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria