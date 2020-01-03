The United States Imposes a Partial Ban on Flavoured E-Cigarettes

The US government has announced that it will soon ban most of the flavoured e-cigarettes in an attempt to curb the growing number of young people who use them. However, the total ban promised by President Donald Trump in September will not be necessary, AFP reported.

The US Food and Drug Administration has announced that e-cigarettes with "other than tobacco or menthol" flavours will be illegal unless they get specific government approval.

Companies that do not stop making and selling such goods within 30 days of the ban will be penalized, according to the US Food Agency.