Unusual Heat in Norway

January 2, 2020 is the hottest January day in Norway

Rare heatwave covered western Norway in early January, during a period in which temperatures generally should be below zero.

The highest temperature of 19 ° more than 25 ° C above the monthly average was measured in Rauma. People there have been enjoying the country's warmest January temperatures ever recorded at 19C - with some, including the mayor, swimming in the sea, BBC reported. January 2 is the warmest January day in Norway since statistics are recorded and the hottest day for any winter from December to February on the Scandinavian Peninsula.

While many enjoyed the warm weather, there is concern that this is another example of climate change. 

