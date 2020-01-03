Zoran Zaev Signed his Resignation
Politics | January 3, 2020, Friday // 10:58| Views: | Comments: 0
novinite.bg
Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Prime Minister Zoran Zaev signed his resignation this morning.
Expect details.
- » Boyko Borissov Met with Botevgrad Mayor Ivan Gavalyugugov
- » PM Zaev: We Will Solve the Historical Issues with Bulgaria
- » Minister Emil Karanikolov Turkish Deputy Minister of Trade Riza Tuna Turagay Discussed the Border Traffic Control
- » Erdogan Arrived on a Surprise Visit to Tunisia
- » PM Boyko Borissov: It Has Been a Successful Year, with Strong Economic Growth, Stable Finances, Steady Increase of Incomes,
- » SIRIUS: European Union Digital Evidence Situation Report 2019