The peak of the disease is expected to be reached by the end of the month.

The first death due to the flu has been reported in Croatia. 878 are the officially registered patients, according to BGNES.

The infectious disease clinic reported the death.

There are four more deaths reported, but health authorities have not yet reported whether they were caused by the flu.

The Zagreb Infectious Diseases Clinic accommodates 20 patients with flu symptoms.

The Balkan country expects the peak of flu illnesses to be reached by the end of this month.