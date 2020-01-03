Plane Crashed in Sudan, there are Killed
An Antonov plane crashed in Sudan's western Darfur province, RIA Novosti reported, citing information on the Al-Arabia television channel.
The plane crashed immediately after taking off five kilometers from El Geneina Airport.
15 people have been reported dead, including the crew.
