Interpol has Released a "Red Notice" on the Arrest of Former Nissan Director - Carlos Ghosn

The former Nissan boss was under house arrest in Japan, but escaped.

Interpol has released a "Red Notice" on the arrest of former Nissan director.

The request was sent to Lebanon, where Carlos Ghosn fled, hiding from a court in Japan. Beirut's security services have said they have not yet provided the "red bulletin" to the judiciary.

Carlos Ghosn mysteriously found himself in Lebanon shortly before the big corruption process against him began in Japan. He claimed to have organized his own dramatic escape from Japan. The former boss enjoys his first days of freedom in Beirut.

The former car mogul says he is innocent. He claims that people who do not want Renault and Nissan to be one company have staged him. The Japanese have accused him of making millions of dollars.

Red Notices are issued for fugitives wanted either for prosecution or to serve a sentence. A Red Notice is a request to law enforcement worldwide to locate and provisionally arrest a person pending extradition, surrender, or similar legal action.