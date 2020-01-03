New Zealand's Glaciers Turned Yellow

The Fox and Franz Josef glaciers in New Zealand turned yellow literally. This is shown by pictures published in New Zealand media.

The reason is the devastating bushfire smoke and ash in Australia. New South Wales and Franz Josef glaciers are more than 2,000 kilometers apart, CNN reported.

Environmentalists fear that fire and smoke in Australia will cause glaciers to melt faster.

