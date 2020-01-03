Five Dutch Companies have Received Letters Containing Potentially Deadly Explosives

Five Dutch companies in Amsterdam, Rotterdam and Utrecht received bomb letters in the last week. None of the packages exploded, NL reported, citing Dutch police.

The packages containing potentially deadly explosives were sent to a gas station and hotel in Amsterdam, to a car dealer and a gas station in Rotterdam, and to a real estate agency in Utrecht.

All suspicious letters were bulky, with the CIB logo and the address of a debt collection firm call Centraal Invorderings Bureau.

In each instance, the CIB logo and address were printed on one label, and the recipient's information was printed on a second label, Daily Mail reported.

"The letter bombs did not cause any damage because the explosives did not detonate, but could have caused serious bodily injury," police said in a statement.

Law enforcement officials have not yet announced if there are any suspects or detained.