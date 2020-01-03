Weather Forecast: Sunny with Fogs or Low Clouds in Lowland Areas
It will be sunny today, but in the hours before noon fog or low clouds will form in lowland areas. There will be light west wind, increasing to moderate in eastern Bulgaria. Maximum temperatures between 5C and 10C, in Sofia about 7C.
Atmospheric pressure will drop, but will stay higher than the average for the month.
This is the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) weather forecast.
