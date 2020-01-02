China Discovered More than 1.8 Billion Tonnes of New Oil Reserves in 2019
China's national oil corporation, the country's largest oil and gas supplier, discovered a record high of 1.84 billion tonnes of reserves in 2019.
More than 1 million tonnes of oil have been found in the Ordos basin, while over 1 trillion shale gas have been explored in the Sichuan and Tarim basins.
According to the company, the results are due to intensive research and technological innovations.
