BNR: Bulgaria is now Receiving Gas along TurkStream Gas Pipeline

The Energy and Water Regulatory Commission has accepted the reduction in the price of natural gas supplied to Bulgaria by Russia as of the beginning of January, by 1.81 percent compared to the previous quarter of the year, BNR reported.

The change came about after the Bulgarian company Bulgargaz signed a contract with the Russian Gazprom Export on 30 December, by force of which, as of 1 January, Russian gas deliveries to Bulgaria are being made along the TurkStream natural gas pipeline across Turkey instead of across Romania. This will save over EUR 35 million a year. According to Energy Minister Temenuzhka Petkova, the drop in the price of gas could reach 5 percent later this year.