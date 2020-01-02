NRA: 2020 Tax Filing Season Begins on January 10th

Bulgaria’s National Revenue Agency (NRA) starts accepting tax returns for 2020 on 10th of January, the agency’s press office said on December 31, BNT reported.

Individuals and companies can submit tax returns electronically and on hard copies at the relevant NRA offices.

NRA reminds taxpayers that if the tax returns are submitted by 31st of January, there will be a discount of 5% on the tax owed.

The deadline for filing the tax returns this year is 30th of April.

The annual closing of the tax and social security accounts of companies and citizens will be carried out by the NRA from January 1 to January 9. Payments through the electronic payment system without fees (the so-called virtual POS) will be accepted until 9 am on December 31.

The NRA Offices will accept debit and credit card payments at POS terminals by 13.00 on 31.12.2018.

Further information on tax and social security contribution requirements can be obtained by calling the NRA Information Centre on 0700 18 700.