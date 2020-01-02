No One has Claimed the $ 11.7 Million Lottery Win in Turkey
The winner didn't appear until December 31, 2019.
Turkey's National Lottery cancels the special prize from the 2018 New Year's Lottery because the winner didn't show up within the deadline, FOCUS reports.
Turkey's National Lottery has claimed it has canceled ticket number 7615536 because the winner did not show up until December 31, 2019.
The winner is no longer eligible to receive the prize, and the amount will be transferred to the Treasury and used for public services.
