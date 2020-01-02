NSI: Travels of Bulgarians abroad in November 2019 2.8% higher than in November 2018

In November 2019, the number of trips of Bulgarian residents abroad was 438.3 thousand or by 2.8% above the registered in November 2018, the National Statistical Institute said in a press release. In comparison with the same month of the previous year, an increase was observed in the total number of the trips of Bulgarians to: Austria - by 12.6%, Germany - by 11.0%, Turkey - by 4.5%, Republic of North Macedonia - by 3.8%, Serbia - by 2.4%, Italy - by 1.1%. At the same time, there was a decrease of the trips to: Russian Federation - by 10.2%, Romania - by 2.5%, Greece - by 2.2%, and etc.

In comparison with November 2018, an increase in trips with all purposes was registered: ‘holiday and recreation’ - by 7.5%, ‘professional’ - by 2.4%, and ‘others’ - by 0.5%. The trips with other purposes (as a guest, education, visiting cultural and sport events) in November 2019 composed the greatest share of the total number of trips of Bulgarian residents abroad - 45.0%, followed by those with professional purpose - 28.2%, and with holiday and recreation purposes - 26.8%.

In November 2019 most trips of Bulgarian citizens were made to: Turkey - 127.4 thousand, Greece - 72.2 thousand, Romania - 39.7 thousand, Serbia - 33.9 thousand, Germany - 24.3 thousand, Republic of North Macedonia - 21.7 thousand, Austria - 17.2 thousand, Italy - 16.0 thousand, the United Kingdom - 13.8thousand, Spain - 10.3 thousand.

In November 2019, the number of arrivals of visitors from abroad to Bulgaria was 609.7 thousand, or by 6.0% more in comparison with November 2018. An increase in the trips with all purposes was registered: ‘holiday and recreation’- by 9. 1%, ‘others’ (including as guest or transit) - by 5.7% and ‘professional’ - by 1.7%. Transits through the country were 27.5% (167.5 thousand) of all visits of foreigners to Bulgaria.

The share of visits of ЕU citizens was 51.5% of the total number of foreigners’ visits to Bulgaria in November 2019 or by 0.4% less in comparison with the same month of the previous year. A decrease was registered in the visits of citizens from Austria - by 5.8%, Greece - by 5. 7%, the Netherlands - by 1.8%, Romania - by 1.3%, and etc. At the same time, there was an increase in visits from the United Kingdom - by 19.0%, Italy - by 13.6%, Germany - by 10.2%, Poland - by 7.9%, France - by 3.0%. The visits of foreigners in the group ‘Other European countries’ increased by 13.6%, and the highest increase was observed in the visits of citizens of Turkey - by 25.1%. In November 2019, the predominant share of the visits with other purposes was 47.3%, followed by trips with holiday and recreation purpose - 32.9%, and with professional purpose - 19.8% (Figure 5).

In November 2019, the most visits to Bulgaria were from: Romania - 128.5 thousand, Turkey - 109.6thousand, Greece - 88.7 thousand, Serbia - 53.2 thousand, Republic of North Macedonia - 45.6 thousand, Ukraine - 18.7 thousand, Germany - 16.7 thousand, the United Kingdom - 13.6 thousand, Italy - 12.2 thousand, Poland - 9.8 thousand.

 

