The Minimum Wage Increases to BGN 610
As of today, the minimum wage will be BGN 610. Its amount increased by BGN 50 or 8.9% compared to last year.
Since the beginning of the year the hourly wage for work has increased. It is now BGN 3.66 per hour. The minimum unemployment benefit remains BGN 9 per day and the maximum - BGN 74 per day.
