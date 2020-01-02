Boyko Borissov Met with Botevgrad Mayor Ivan Gavalyugugov

Prime Minister Boyko Borissov has met with Botevgrad Mayor Ivan Gavalyugugov to discuss the city's water supply. The mayor briefed the prime minister on the problems and the water situation in the area, the government press office reported. Botevgrad is supplied with water from the Bebresh dam.



Prime Minister Borissov ordered the Minister of Agriculture, Food and Forestry, Desislava Taneva, to check if the local Bebresh Hydro Power Plant was operating outside the scope of its permit issued by the Basin Directorate. The prime minister ordered regional minister Petya Avramova to assist the local government of Botevgrad with regard to the water supply and sewerage network.



During the meeting it was pointed out that there is no imminent threat of a water rationing regimen in Botevgrad. In recent months, the water supply and sewerage teams have taken actions to repair the system in the city, and as a result water loss decreased by 6% in the last month.



"I have ordered the monitoring of the Bebresh dam to continue daily in order to ensure water supply for the residents of the area," Prime Minister Borissov said in his conversation with Ivan Gavalyugov.



Currently, the usable water volume in the Bebresh dam is nearly 1,500,000 cubic metres, with an average daily extraction of about 14,000 cubic metres. This means that the water supply has been secured for at least about 4 months, it was emphasised during the meeting.