Cheaper Roaming in the Balkans

www.pixabay.com

When will the change take effect?

Calls between the Western Balkan countries are expected to become cheaper in 2020. Roaming prices are expected to decrease by between 9% and 35% in January.

The agreement is part of the Western Balkans Program proposed during the Bulgarian Presidency.

Finally, there should be no roaming at all by the summer of 2021. Montenegro and Bosnia and Herzegovina are not included yet.

