Building Collapses in India, there are People under the Rubble (VIDEO)

www.pixabay.com

It collapsed as a result of a fire.

A factory building collapsed in Delhi as a result of a fire, several people are under the rubble, according to BGNES.

The fire broke out Thursday morning. During the rescue operation, an explosion occurred in the building which led to its collapse. Some of the firefighters found themselves under the rubble.

The search and rescue operation continues. 35 fire departments operate on site.

