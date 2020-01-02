Due to the Fires: Mass Evacuation in Australia

It started from the state of New South Wales

Mass evacuation in Australia. Thousands of people are leaving their homes because of the forest fires and the warning that the fires will spread in the coming days. The evacuation has already begun on the New South Wales coast and has been identified as the largest in the region's history.

Long queues of cars clogged the Sydney and Canberra highways.

So far, forest fires have killed 18 people, another 17 are reported missing. 1200 houses are burned to the ground.