Silva Zurleva Died

Bulgaria: Silva Zurleva Died www.pixabay.com

The journalist and business lady Silva Zurleva has died at her home in the village of Kovachevitsa, the Trud and 24 Hours websites reported.

The signal was reported to the Emergency Center at 9.50 this morning. According to him, Zurleva has collapsed down the stairs of the old house and died.

A police team inspects the site.

The cause of death is not yet clear. It was an accident, not violence, police said. Law enforcement officials are not explicit about whether the death was caused by the fall or a previous heart attack. She was a Bulgarian philologist and journalist, translator of fiction and correspondent for Greek newspapers and magazines in Bulgaria. She graduated from Sofia University "Kliment Ohridski".

