Weather Forecast: Sunny, Maximum Temperatures between 2C and 7C
Society » ENVIRONMENT | January 2, 2020, Thursday // 12:06| Views: | Comments: 0
www.pixabay.com
Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
It will be mostly sunny today, with maximum temperatures between 2C and 7C.
In the morning, low clouds and reduced visibility expected in places in valleys. A light to moderate northwest wind will start blowing from the southeast and weakening in the afternoon. Maximum temperatures between 2C and 7C. Atmospheric pressure is higher than the monthly average and will not change significantly.
This is the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) weather forecast.
- » A Strong Earthquake Shook Iran
- » Due to the Fires: Mass Evacuation in Australia
- » A 4.5 Magnitude Earthquake Registered in Samokov, the Quake was also Felt in Sofia
- » Code Yellow Warning for Strong Winds in 8 Bulgarian Regions
- » Half a Million Animals Killed in Fires in Australia
- » Weather Forecast: Snow in Some Areas, in the Afternoon the Clouds will Begin to Decrease