Weather Forecast: Sunny, Maximum Temperatures between 2C and 7C

It will be mostly sunny today, with maximum temperatures between 2C and 7C. 

In the morning, low clouds and reduced visibility expected in places in valleys. A light to moderate northwest wind will start blowing from the southeast and weakening in the afternoon. Maximum temperatures between 2C and 7C. Atmospheric pressure is higher than the monthly average and will not change significantly.

This is the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) weather forecast.

