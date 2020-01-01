President Rumen Radev's New Year's Address

Society | January 1, 2020, Wednesday // 01:03| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: President Rumen Radev's New Year's Address archive

The New Year’s season fills all Bulgarians with hopes of health, a better future and confidence that there is a place for everyone in society – for the old and the lonely, for the thousands facing penury, and most of all for the children, said President Rumen Radev in his New Year’s address to the Bulgarian nation. 2019 has, once again, reminded us that democracy and prosperity take unremitting efforts, and that if we become reconciled and stop being demanding elections will be flawed, decisions concerning our future will be made in the dark, money will be spent irresponsibly, successes will be notched up while penury is spreading and the quality of life plummeting.

Bulgaria shall prosper when we work together for the dignity and well-being of the people, when we have the courage to uphold the truth, when we discipline the institutions so they shall work in a way that is transparent, efficient, and in the interest of society, the Bulgarian President stressed.

Addressing the nation, Rumen Radev wished all countrymen that as they step over the threshold of 2020 they keep their faith in goodness, in their own selves and in the future, and advance unwaveringly towards the kind of Bulgaria their children would want to remain in and feel proud of. The President also addressed all Bulgarians scattered around the globe with wishes for a good year. In conclusion he extended wishes for health and prosperity for the New Year in every Bulgarian home. / BNR 

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: President Rumen Radev, New Year, speech, address
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria