President Rumen Radev's New Year's Address

The New Year’s season fills all Bulgarians with hopes of health, a better future and confidence that there is a place for everyone in society – for the old and the lonely, for the thousands facing penury, and most of all for the children, said President Rumen Radev in his New Year’s address to the Bulgarian nation. 2019 has, once again, reminded us that democracy and prosperity take unremitting efforts, and that if we become reconciled and stop being demanding elections will be flawed, decisions concerning our future will be made in the dark, money will be spent irresponsibly, successes will be notched up while penury is spreading and the quality of life plummeting.

Bulgaria shall prosper when we work together for the dignity and well-being of the people, when we have the courage to uphold the truth, when we discipline the institutions so they shall work in a way that is transparent, efficient, and in the interest of society, the Bulgarian President stressed.

Addressing the nation, Rumen Radev wished all countrymen that as they step over the threshold of 2020 they keep their faith in goodness, in their own selves and in the future, and advance unwaveringly towards the kind of Bulgaria their children would want to remain in and feel proud of. The President also addressed all Bulgarians scattered around the globe with wishes for a good year. In conclusion he extended wishes for health and prosperity for the New Year in every Bulgarian home. / BNR