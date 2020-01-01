Today is the Global Family Day

Today we celebrate the Global Family Day (One Day of Peace and Sharing).

January 1st is celebrated as a day of peace and understanding between people and nations. A day for the unification of humanity into one large family.

The celebration of this holiday begins in 2007 at the initiative of the American World Family Foundation with the support of the US Congress and the UN General Assembly.

The idea is not to just be one day shared by all people, cultures and religions, but rather to become a kind of benchmark of higher standards and boundaries in communication between people in the 21st century. Global Family Day is one idea - the idea of ​​integrating unity, cooperation and understanding into one.

The aim of celebrating Global Family Day is to celebrate families and acknowledge its significance.

‘Family’ is the smallest unit of grouping and dwelling together. It teaches us to live mutually and to work in leadership guidance. The Family Day recognizes an important fact that we are a part global family that ultimately makes up the human race.

Global Family Day grew out of the United Nations Millennium celebration, “One Day In Peace”.