One Man was Killed and more than 160 were Injured in Fireworks Incidents in the Philippines
One person was killed and more than 160 were injured in fireworks incidents during the Christmas and New Year holidays in the Philippines, DPA reported.
New Year's Eve celebrations in the Manila region has resulted in at least four fires that left more than 3,000 people homeless, the local fire department said. A woman died after being blocked in the bathroom of her burning house. At least 164 fireworks injuries were reported between December 21 and this morning. In comparison, in the same period of 2018, the number of injured was 251.
