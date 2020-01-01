Happy New Year From Novinite.com

Society | January 1, 2020, Wednesday // 15:11| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Happy New Year From Novinite.com archive

Novinite.com  wishes you a happy and healthy 2019, full of contentment and joy!

People around the world have been celebrating the New Year, welcoming in 2019 with fireworks and displays long before the U.S.

Among the first places to see January 1 were Samoa and Kiribati, with Pacific Ocean nations beginning the New Year over 24 hours before the last—mainly outlying islands belonging to the U.S., such as Baker Island and Howland Island.

 

