NSI: In December 2019, Industry Confidence Indicator Increased by 0.9 Percentage Points Compared to November

According to the NSI business inquiries in December2019, the industrial confidence indicator increases by 0.9 percentage points in comparison with November 2019, the National Statistical Institute (NSI) said in a press release.

In October 2019, the working day adjusted Industrial Production Index increased by 1.7% in comparison with the same month of 2018 (preliminary data). On annual basis in October 2019 Industrial Production Index rose in the mining and quarrying industry by 9.4% and in the manufacturing by 2.5%, while the production fell in the electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply by 6.8%.

In October 2019 working day adjusted data showed an increase by 3.1% in the construction production, compared to the same month of 2018. On an annual basis in October 2019, the increase of production in construction was determined from the positive rate in the building construction, where the increase was by 7.9%, while in the civil engineering a decline was registered by 3.0%.

According to the preliminary data the produced Gross Domestic Product (GDP) at current prices in the third quarter of 2019 is 31 764 million BGN. The GDP per person amounted to BGN 4,544. In USD terms at average quarterly exchange rate of BGN 1.758525 per dollar, the GDP amounted to USD 18,063 Million or 2,584 dollars per person. According to the seasonally adjusted data, the GDP growth rate in the third quarter of 2019 is 3.7% compared to the same quarter of the previous year and 0.8% compared to the second quarter of 2019.

