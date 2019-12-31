Every third Bulgarian expects a better 2020 than the previous, 2019. These numbers are according to a poll conducted by the Gallup International poll agency.

Globally, Bulgaria is close to the average of optimism. However, when it comes to personal happiness, we are still in the extreme places of the charts, sociologists comment.

According to the survey, Bulgarians are more optimistic than the rest of Europeans, but at the same time, they remain among the most unhappy people in the European Union. The study also indicates that the vast majority of people in the Middle East are pessimistic about the year ahead, while residents of India and West Asia are optimistic about their 2020 expectations.

Americans are much more confident than Russians in their hopes for a better New Year.